Welcome, August! You got here fast.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Caleb Enos, who celebrated on July 27, Vera Dello Russo on July 28, Debbie Jernegan on July 29, Tamara Morillo on July 31, Ashton Cory on August 3, and my favorite sister, Pam Gardner, on August 5. Happy anniversary also goes out to my sister Pam and her husband, Phil, who celebrate on August 3.

Sarah Connolly sent news for big congratulations and best wishes for her parents, Bill and Joan Connolly, who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 24! That is amazing. I hope the Connolly family had a magical day celebrating such a long lasting love story.

There will be a Unique Treasures Sale on Wednesday, August 21, from 12 to 4 pm at 140 North William St. in Vineyard Haven to benefit Reproductive Equity Now. Cash and check payment accepted. If you wish to donate a special item for the sale you may do so on August 17 through 20th from 12 to 4 pm at the above address. For further information, please contact any of the following: Liza Coogan: lizadcoogan@gmail.com; Judy Cronig: judithcronig@gmail.com; Dolly Campbell: dollsoup@gmail.com.

There is a virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group available on Fridays from 10 to 11:15 am. The weekly group meeting via Zoom offers coping strategies, memory screenings, counseling, referrals, information, and education. Please contact lesliec@mvcenter4living.org, or call 508-939-9440 for a Zoom invite or more information.

On Fridays from 3 to 6 pm, the Edgartown library offers Tabletop Roleplay Group: Evolving Stories for kids 12 to 17 years old. Led by library assistant Chris Look, participants will get a chance to organically build characters and the world in which they will be adventuring. For more information about this program, email Chris at clook@clamsnet.org.

Airport Fitness & Tennis is offering a two-day beginners’ pickleball camp on August 3 and 4 from 9 am to 12 pm. The cost is $299 per person. Paddles can be provided if needed.

The 41st annual M.V. Camp Meeting Association’s Craft & Artisan Fair at the Tabernacle will be on August 3 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Artist Jane Alter’s paintings will be on display in the Edgartown library program room throughout the month of August. Alter’s whimsical Island landscapes and scenes of beachgoers make for a charming tribute to summer on the Vineyard.

Cynthia Riggs will be signing her memoir, “Wait, Spring” on August 4 from 2 to 4 pm at Edgartown Books.

The 8th Annual Amity Island 5K and Fun Run is this Sunday, August 4 at 9 am at the Farm Institute. Register here.

The Hotchkiss School, a boarding school in Connecticut, is holding an information reception at Atria on August 5 at 3 pm for interested families. Visit hotchkiss.org to register for the event.

That’s it. That’s all I’ve got. August is here. Remember, patience and kindness help. Have a great week.