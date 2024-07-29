Emhoff: ‘Run like we’re behind’

With 99 days until the presidential election, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke at a private Island residence to raise money for the Harris campaign on Monday afternoon.

Emhoff, husband to current Vice President Kamala Harris, was introduced by Dede Feinberg. The event took place at the home of her and her husband, Kenneth, in West Tisbury.

There were about 130 people who bought tickets to Monday’s event. Attendees, dressed in smart casual with an Island quality, contributed to the Harris Victory Fund through ticket donations, which were selling for a few thousand dollars.

Notable attendees of the fundraiser were Josh Green, governor of Hawaii, and his wife, Jaime Kanani Green, as well as Maya Harris, sister of the current vice president who owns a home on-Island. Steve Kerrigan, Chairperson of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, also stood on the outskirts of the tent.

Guests sipped drinks, snacked on appetizers, and chatted amongst themselves and then found their seats under a tent on the house’s lawn before Feinberg introduced Emhoff.

Monday’s fundraising on the Island “exceeded financial expectation” much like across the rest of the country in the past week, Feinberg said, referencing $200 million dollars raised nationally since Biden announced that he would not accept his reelection bid.

Emhoff replaced First Lady Jill Biden as the headline; the First Lady was previously announced as the guest to attend the fundraiser on the Island. Feinberg thanked everyone for the cooperation with the short notice changes.

Emhoff started his short speech with a compliment to the Island about how relaxed he felt there, but said he was grateful he had to leave in a few hours after the fundraiser because “he cannot afford to be relaxed” and “needs to be stressed.”

“It’s go time right now. I know everyone’s happy and full of joy because we have a leader we can get behind,” he said, but emphasized that everyone has to “run like we’re behind.”

He quoted his wife when she said that they’re the underdogs and cannot take anything for granted.

“We have 99 days to take advantage of this momentum and joy,” Emhoff said. “November 6, that morning will probably be the next time I’ll sleep again.”

Emhoff said he didn’t want to only bash the other party, which he said runs on anger, debasement, and fear, but he spent a few minutes challenging aspects of Republican nominee Donald Trump’s previous term. He said that Trump encouraged an economy that favored billionaires, that kowtowed to dictators, and believed the former president thought only about himself and not the American people. He lied about the pandemic and the 2020 election, Emhoff added.

Emhoff said that Trump has only gotten worse since his term as president. “He’s degrading,” Emhoff said.

The second gentleman also called Trump’s VP pick, J.D. Vance, “super weird” and that he only cares about a limited group of Americans that are a part of the traditional family structure.

“On every single issue, she’s on the right side. They’re on the wrong side,” he said.

Emhoff was happy to be on-Island to vouch for his wife, who he said believes in more freedom, reading books and teaching history, and healthcare and childcare. “We’re going to run on joy,” he said. “It’s okay to laugh.”

“Let’s save our country,” Emhoff ended his speech to cheers and applause.

Press was not allowed to stay for Emhoff’s conversation with American television host and comedian David Letterman, which also took place at the Feinberg’s house following Emhoff’s speech.