Heard on Main Street: Treat everyone with politeness, even those who are rude to you

not because they are nice, but because you are.

First Friday is tomorrow. Word has it there will be activities all day and into the evening.

The Vineyard Haven Band will be playing in Owen Park on Sunday at 7:30 pm. Also on August 18. Bring a blanket or a chair or even a picnic.

Apologies to Miki Badnek. Hope you had a lovely birthday even if I messed up your name.

Issues with tourists behaving badly on holiday seem to be on the rise, causing Amsterdam to begin a “Stay-Away” campaign targeting drunk British visitors. They are trying to encourage people to realize that travel is ultimately a privilege, that visiting a place means you are a guest in someone else’s home.

Many of our visitors simply seem oblivious to the fact that the drivers can’t watch both sides of the road at once, and that the cars are real.

The M.V. Film Center offers “Albany Road” on Monday, August 12, at 7:30 pm, followed by a Q&A with the writer and director Christine Swanson and others. Severe weather forces a New York executive to share a rental car with her ex-fiancé’s mother, only to discover the mother is hiding a major secret. This sounds good, and I love the fact it is sponsored by the Irish Black Alumni on the Vineyard.

Did you know that Hospice of M.V. receives $1 of every sale of the $2.50 reusable Stop & Shop community bag sold at the Stop & Shop on Water Street? That is true through August 24.

Our wonderful Vineyard Haven library has a fascinating program in mid August. “Bat Biology and Conservation” is a program with wildlife biologists Luanne Johnson and Liz Olson of BiodiversityWorks. Learn about bats on Tuesday, August 13, at 7 pm at the library. Afterwards, we’ll step outside for a live bat survey with an acoustic detector. Plan on it.

The M.V. Playhouse invites you to enjoy The Fabulists: Theater for Children on Saturday mornings in July and August at 10 am. See “The Rooster Prince” on July 20 and 27. A troupe of adult actors and writers perform witty adaptations and fun new scripts for children on Saturdays during the summer. Perfect for the entire family. Lots of fun, improvisation and audience participation. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Nancy Gardella, Sharon Coogan, and Thomas H Colligan on Saturday. Happy Birthday to Jesse James Little and Dr. Peter Laursen on Tuesday. Best wishes to John E Coogan and Rita Brown on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word. Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud. ~Maya Angelou