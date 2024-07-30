Cribbage Club results

Nineteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

1st place – Albion Alley with a 12/6 +41 card (Grand Slam-winning all games)

2nd place – Bill Russell with a 10/4 +87 card

3rd place – Roy Scheffer with a 10/4 +45 card

4th place – Alan Michaels with a 9/4 +53 card

5th place – David Pothier with a 9/4 +49 card

There were three 24-point hands — Byram Devine had two, and George Giosmas had one.

Come join us; we play every Wednesday at the MVRHS cafeteria. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.