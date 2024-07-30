Museum Pieces: Come be curious

1 of 5

“The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity.” –Dorothy Parker

Dorothy Parker was a Jazz Age poetess and frequent visitor to the Vineyard. She was also a guest at Lillian Hellman’s Mill House. Mill House was part of “writer’s row” in the 60s and 70s because of John Hersey, Lillian Hellman, and Rose and Bill Styron’s houses all being within a couple of blocks from one another. By many accounts, the house was taken down before people really began to understand the significance of this storied home built in the 1770s. Martha’s Vineyard Museum is a place where we can learn about the deeper meaning of our past. Dorothy’s words loom large in the things we do at MVM. It is impossible to be bored in the museum, for there is always an image, a word or phrase, or a face that will draw us in and make us curious. That said, it’s not difficult for us to create ways to keep all ages curious.

This Saturday, August 3, at 6 pm, MVM invites you to an immersive experience of the 1920s with our second annual Deco Dreams — a night where art deco elegance meets the delight of the Jazz Age. Don your finest art deco attire, enjoy signature cocktails and light bites from our raw bar, dance to live music from the Vine Shakers, and capture the moment in our photo booth. Plus, you will get exclusive after hours access to our exhibits. You’ll dip your toes into another era, and find it impossible to be bored. We can read about it, see it in photos, and imagine what it must have felt like, or we can throw a party like Deco Dreams that will lift the veil between that time and now, thereby allowing us to dance with our ghost guides and make it more palpable. Experiential learning is the best way to stir up an eagerness to know more. Times change but how much do people? We look for answers everywhere to those questions we think are new or unsolvable. If we look into our past we more than likely will find those answers.

Sunday, August 4, at 5 pm, historian Doug Thompson, who is also a Rosemary Park Professor of Geoscience at Connecticut College and a Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association Homeowner, will hold his talk “It Sounds So Sweet – The Sequel: Folk Music on Martha’s Vineyard in 1964 and 1965.” Building on his highly successful presentation from last summer, which covered the early folk music scene on the Vineyard, Doug Thompson will dive into new information on the peak years of 1964 and 1965. During these years, folk music flourished at not just one, but three coffee houses on the Island. We’ll learn about this transformative period in American musical and social history. Doug will also share an extensive archive of photographs, memorabilia, and snippets of recorded music to bring the events to life. He’ll recall the venues, the musicians — both local and imported — who created the magic of “The Great Folk Scare” on Martha’s Vineyard.

Born on the island, Mr. Thompson currently divides his time between Portland, Maine, and his seasonal Campground cottage on Trinity Park in Oak Bluffs.

Monday, August 5, at 4 pm at the Cooke House in Edgartown we host “Tales of Edgartown.” We’ll hold space with Alexis Moreis, a dedicated conservationist and the Tribal Historic Preservation Officer & Council Member for the Wampanoag Tribe of Chappaquiddick. Moreis will discuss her pivotal and ongoing work in land rematriation, environmental justice, indigenous rights, and powerful Wampanoag women who have guided her. On Tuesdays at 5:30 pm, we celebrate the many cultures who live here or visit frequently with the Global Rhythms Summer Concert Series. This week it’s maritime music and stories with Molly and Mark. Multi-talented and awardwinning musicians, these two are lauded for their genuine ability to transport us to a bygone era. There is just something mysterious about having this seafaring musical exposure with one of the most beautiful Island backdrops.

If you’re feeling bored, come to the museum and feel curious.

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The Martha’s Vineyard Museum inspires all people to discover, explore, and strengthen their connections to this Island and its diverse heritage. Summer season hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for non-members is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.