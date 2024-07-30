Real Estate Transactions: July 22 – 26, 2024

Edgartown

July 23, John S. Harkins and Patricia E. Harkins sold 36 Hannahs Way to Ravi A. Chandra and Jennie B. Chandra for $1,395,000.

July 26, Andrea Conlon and Christopher Conlon sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 310 Week 20 to Laurie Dickey for $2,000.

July 26, William Honeycutt and Susan R. Honeycutt, trustees of William Honeycutt 2003 Trust and Susan R. Honeycutt 2003 Trust, sold 38 Edgewood Drive to Mark A. Walsh and Bridget A. Walsh for $1,700,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 23, Helen R. Holte-Dacosta, formerly known as Helen Holte Fields, sold 3 Laurel Ave. to Lisa M. Finley Lennon, trustee of Lisa M. Finley Lennon Revocable Living Trust, for $389,400.

July 26, Brenda Gelzer-Hill sold 0 Barnes Road to Marilyn H. Vukota, trustee of Jeb MV Realty Trust, for $20,000.

Tisbury

July 22, Anthony J. Breth and Taylor N. Armer sold 60 Bernard Circle to James Breth, trustee of JRB Realty Trust, for $700,000.

July 26, Robert Stafford sold 29 Dunham Ave. to Jose Ivanilson De Brito and Carmita Romualdo Dos Santos for $1,220,000.