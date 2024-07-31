Morehouse Legacy of Light Soiree

This August, the Greater Boston Morehouse College Alumni Association (GBMCAA) will host “Legacy of Light Soiree” on Wednesday, August 7, at 6 pm in Vineyard Haven.

The GBMCAA is an alumni association that functions to serve the best interests of the college community within the Greater Boston area by providing mentoring, granting scholarships, and establishing long-standing relationships. It is made up of over 200 active members, the majority of whom are African American male professionals or graduate students.

The “Legacy of Light Soiree” will be held at Coverdale Events in Vineyard Haven. The cost for entry is $245, which will be used as a donation towards the association. The event will feature a New England clambake and a live band.

The Legacy of Light Soiree marks the beginning of a week-long series of events from August 5 to 11, hosted by GBMCAA to raise funds for students attending Morehouse College through their “House on The Vineyard” initiative. This event fosters community building, networking, and support for Morehouse College and GBMCAA’s local programs and scholarships.

“It’s a great opportunity to enjoy a vacation while contributing to a meaningful cause,” says Wilton DeVonn Baker, president of GBMCAA.

The Legacy of Light Soiree will be followed by SpelHouse HBCU Silent Beach Party on Thursday August 9. HBCU alumni, students, family and friends are invited to enjoy the warm sand and cool water at Inkwell beach in Oak Bluffs. Following this event, there will be a party at 11 Circuit, where guests are encouraged to represent their college or university with merch and swag.

This year’s events will mark the 7th Annual House on the Vineyard, a week dedicated to honoring black excellence.