Support for Harbor Homes

To the Editor:

I’m encouraged by the many efforts the Harbor Homes program has been taking to inform our Island community of the plans to help those among us who need shelter, many of whom are working people.

Building a permanent shelter will make it easier to serve Islanders in need, including counseling and help in finding housing.

I’m proud of my Island neighbors who are offering support.

I was homeless for 18 months, staying in 10 different places until the courts restored my rights to my home. Anyone can experience a need for shelter! In my little neighborhood there are now several buildings, large and small, that are providing housing for employees of local businesses.

Even though they are not families, they contribute to our lives. Everyone deserves a safe place to live, including a temporary stay in a shelter.

Please support our plans for this permanent building in Oak Bluffs.

Mary-Jean Miner

Tisbury