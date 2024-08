To the Editor:

Once again it’s time for my annual appeal to fix the Oak Bluffs Post Office. The lines extend to the end of the building; the consequence is a wait that can last a half hour or more. Why?

The post office is an essential service. There should be a pick-up window and a service window. There should be sufficient staff.

For too long locals and visitors have been subjected to long waits for simple service. When will this issue be addressed?

Tom Dresser

Oak Bluffs