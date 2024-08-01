A plea for smarter schedules

To the Editor:

Last week I came home from Philadelphia, riding Amtrak to Boston and a Peter Pan bus to Woods Hole. The Acela arrived at South Station at 1:47 pm, exactly when Amtrak said it would. Then came a two and half hour wait in the dreary South Station bus terminal for a 4:15 bus. According to Peter Pan, this bus would reach Woods Hole at six, just in time for the 6:15 ferry.

What a joke. The bus, which came from Logan Airport, arrived 15 minutes behind schedule. Traffic was snarled from Boston to the Cape, and the bus pulled into Woods Hole over an hour late.

Question: Why does Peter Pan tell the world that their bus will get to Woods Hole an hour before it actually does? Surely they know the traffic problem, which is chronic in the summer. The traffic isn’t your fault, guys. Tell us the truth, and we’ll plan accordingly.

John Hough, Jr.

West Tisbury