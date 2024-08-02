A respectful vigil

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my concern regarding the content and tone of your online article titled, “A protest over an international musician’s stance on Israel.”

The writer extensively quoted the opinions of attendees at the Jewish Cultural Festival and also accurately quoted one of the vigil organizers, (thank you) but neglected to describe the actual content and tone of our standout.

It was not so much a protest as a quiet vigil, (indeed, there was no chanting), organized by Jewish and allied members of the Martha’s Vineyard community, who gathered to affirm a message of Jewish fundamental values which underlay the thoughtful banners that we held:

“Pikuakh nefesh” is a Hebrew phrase that means “saving a life” or “saving a soul.” It is a principle in Jewish law that states that preserving human life is more important than almost any other Jewish religious rule. “Tzelem Elohim” is a central concept in Jewish tradition that teaches that all people are created in God’s image and are therefore equally valued. My personal inspiration has always been the sage Hillel the Elder, who was a contemporary of Jesus. A man came to him and challenged him to explain the Torah while the man stood on one foot. Hillel said: “What is abhorrent to you, do not do unto your fellow. That is the whole Torah; the rest is just commentary; go and learn.”

Hillel is most famous for saying:

“If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am only for myself, what am I? If not, now, when?”

I’m well aware of, and share, our intergenerational Jewish trauma and our fear of annihilation, especially if we point out our own faults, but I ask myself, “If we are only for ourselves, if we are only for Israel, what are we ?”

For me, as one of the people standing vigil, the message on our banners and the message that was on the handout that we had prepared to give to participants at the festival are an essential aspect of the “news” regarding this event.

Our banners were created by the thoughtful young people who planned this vigil; here is what they said:

“Zionism does not equal Judaism. Our Jewish culture is a history of resistance against genocide.” “The whole earth cries out for compassion. Divest from genocide.” “Only liberation can bring peace. Free Palestine.” “Never again for anyone.”

And here is the message that was on the handouts that we had hoped to give to participants attending the festival: Why are we here?

We are members of the Island community — Jews and allies — standing in solidarity with Palestinian liberation and with a Judaism that acknowledges that all liberation is inextricably linked.

We are here according to Jewish values, and are following in the footsteps of long-standing Jewish social justice traditions. Acknowledging the cost of Israel’s 76-year occupation of historic Palestine, and the ongoing conflict in violence unfolding in Israel/Palestine is inherent to what it means to be Jewish and to gather in this time.

There can be no real Jewish safety or sacredness that rests upon the subjugation of the Palestinian people and their land. As Jewish Voice for Peace says, “We have a double responsibility as Jews, and as American taxpayers, to speak out. We refuse to narrow-mindedly and short-sightedly only care about the welfare of our own people, and we choose to speak out against the Israel-right-or-wrong attitude of the Jewish American establishment.”

Tikkun Olam — what will it take to repair our broken world? We believe an important part of repair begins with a willingness to engage with our neighbors. We hope you carry this reflection forth today, and would like to ask: Why are you here?

Linda Cohen

West Tisbury