Appreciation for help in Janice’s passing

To the Editor:

What a sendoff. The Brown and Haynes families would like to personally thank everyone for all the wonderful things that have made our lives easier after the passing of Janice.

The visits, sympathy cards, food, and just knowing you cared helped so much. We were so pleased to see so many friends and family at her memorial service and wish we could have visited with each one of you.

If you have a chance and are driving by the West Tisbury Town Hall, please stop and admire Janice’s Garden. The wonderful people from the Town Hall and Vineyard Gardens have done a great job and built a garden that will last a very long time and remind everyone of Janice.

Jeremiah Brown, Bill, Betty, Bruce Haynes & families

Vineyard Haven