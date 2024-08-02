An important act of letting go

To the Editor:

Power is something each of us yearns to have to accomplish whatever we set ourselves to do.

To let go of power in the interest of accomplishing something we know is needed is a whole new way of taking action.

This is what President Joseph Biden did this week in letting go of the power involved in running and becoming President for a second term — in favor of recommending to the Democratic party they endorse his Vice President, Kamala Harris, for the 2024 Presidential race. Thank you, Mr. President.

Jean Hay

Vineyard Haven