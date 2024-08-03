Early playoff exit for Sharks 

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks crashed out of the NECBL playoffs on Saturday evening, falling to the No. 1 Vermont Mountaineers 18-12 in game two of the first round.

The second game of the series started Friday night at the Shark Tank but was suspended due to fog. It resumed Saturday evening in the top of the second inning with the Vineyard leading 4-2.

Despite the two-run cushion and home runs from shortstop Chris Hacopian, catcher Andrew Yu and first baseman Will Lybrook, the Sharks were ultimately unable to stave off elimination, committing four errors and leaving 10 men on base.

The frustration boiled over in the eighth, when the Sharks spotted Vermont five runs and head coach Ryan Miller was ejected after a controversial call at first.

The Sharks committed their fair share of mental lapses themselves, losing two pop-ups in the breeze in the seventh (they gave up four, two-out runs in the inning), and watching a Hacopian line drive hit the wall with two men on and no outs in the fourth, culminating in a scoreless frame.

The Sharks finished the season with a 20-24 overall record.