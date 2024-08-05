Firefighters extinguish small fire at Edgartown eatery

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to Alchemy Bistro & Bar on Main Street in Edgartown to extinguish a small fire behind a kitchen stove.

Fire officials say that nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and that nobody was injured.

Andrew Kelly, deputy fire chief of Edgartown, said several reports came in that there was smoke coming from the eatery Monday morning. Firefighters found the smoke coming from the wall behind the stove, which was quickly extinguished. The flames charred a section of wall about 18-inches by 6-inches.

“We do appreciate the mutual aid because it is in the middle of summer, and it’s a hot day,” Kelly said.

Church Street and a segment of Main Street were blocked off from traffic while firefighters worked. The streets were opened up early in the afternoon. First responders left the scene a little before 12:15 pm.

Kelly said the town’s building department and the health department will inspect the building. He said Alchemy will likely be able to reopen later in the evening.