Kirby Thorne-Doyle, 74, died on July 17.

Kirby was born on Feb. 2, 1950 — on Groundhog Day — on Long Island, N.Y., to Bliss Kirby “Ted” Thorne and Edna M. Thorne. Her family moved to New Canaan, Conn., when she was seven and she discovered competitive swimming. Her 15 minutes of fame came when she beat an Olympian at a swimming meet at Yale. Prep school interrupted her swimming and at 17 she moved to North Conway, N.H. She loved North Conway and skied to her heart’s delight.

She married at 18 and at 19 and 21 was SO fortunate to have the loves of her life, Jason and Justin. The three of them grew up together and have always been best friends.

Having discovered the beautiful Island of Martha’s Vineyard in her late 20s, she visited as often as possible. She finally moved there permanently in 1999. Very content for the rest of her life, she was a custom home builder and enjoyed making people happy in their new homes.

She will miss Jason & “T” (Teresa) Sanphy of North Reading and Edgartown, and the wonderful love of her life Hailey of Burlington, Vt., and Justin and “J” (Jeanette) and son Cameron Sanphy of North Conway, N.H. (Kirby wrote this portion herself.)

Kirby will be missed for her unwavering positivity and optimism, her friendship, beautiful gardens, and the thousands of pounds of delicious fudge and blueberry cakes.

The family would also like to extend their gratitude and many thanks to all the people who helped out during Kirby’s life — especially over the last few months — family (Ronald and Jill Sanphy, and Justin), her many, many incredible friends all over New England, Martha’s Vineyard, Florida, and all the other places she traveled, Edgartown Police and Fire Departments for their numerous visits over the years while her sons were not on the Island. Everyone at M.V. Hospice — what an organization (Jill and Jess: so thankful for your help during the last three months — incredible, really. What a difference that help made to our family). There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Sept. 14, on Martha’s Vineyard to be announced.