Shark sighting temporarily closes Long Point

A shark spotted off Long Point Wildlife Preserve in West Tisbury closed the beach to swimming for around two hours on Saturday.

It was the first sighting this summer at a beach managed by the Trustees of Reservations. The Trustees also manage Cape Pogue Wildlife Refuge and Wasque Reservation, both on Chappaquiddick.

A spokesperson for the Trustees said that the shark was sighted near some seals at around 9:15 am Saturday.

Swimming was restricted at the beach for two hours and reinstated at around 11:15 am. The species of the shark was not identified.