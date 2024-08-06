Academic honors

Graduation

Ruby Remington Suman, of Aquinnah, from University of Massachusetts Amherst. Suman graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree.

Kenneth Robert Hatt, of Edgartown, from University of Massachusetts Amherst. Hatt graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree.

Bella Marie Giordano, of Tisbury, from University of Massachusetts Amherst. Giordano graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree.

Aleksandra Letitia Lakis, of Tisbury, from University of Massachusetts Amherst. Lakis graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree.

John Rembrandt Steele, of Tisbury, from University of Massachusetts Amherst. Steele graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree.

Graham Thompson Lewis, of Vineyard Haven, from University of Massachusetts Amherst. Lewis graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree.

Jasper August Zeender, of Vineyard Haven, from University of Massachusetts Amherst. Zeender graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree.