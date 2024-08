Amelia Robin Stajbe

Velemira and Robert Stajbe of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Amelia Robin Stajbe, on July 28, 2024. Amelia weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Atlas Jeffrey Duarte

Viktoriya and Jeffrey Duarte of Aquinnah announce the birth of a son, Atlas Jeffrey Duarte, born on August 3, 2024. Atlas weighed 8 pounds, 3.4 ounces.