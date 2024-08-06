August is a time when the list of things I’d hoped to do before the end of summer, gatherings of family and friends, and an exponentially expanded offering of exceptional events collide. I need to regroup, square my shoulders, lift my sternum to the sun, breathe in loving kindness, and breathe out love to the space and people around me. Last week I lost track and didn’t show up and showed up too late to commitments that were important to me. I need to make apologies and fix the trouble — write it down in my calendar, block out time for serendipitous connections and communicate as soon as something changes. Blessing to those who respond, when I call to say something is taking longer than expected, “That’s OK. I’ll see you when I see you.”

Garden designer and tender extraordinaire, Connie Hyde, has been carefulling raising the exquisite gardens at the Chilmark branch of the Martha’s Vineyard Bank on South Road for about eight years.

Connie’s gardens are regenerative — designed to grow naturally, reseed and expand while feeding birds, butterflies, moths and bees. She knows goldfinches love poppy seeds and help poppies spread to new locations in the garden. When people snip seed pods off the stalks, they alter the support she has put in place. This year there were no columbines and very few poppies.

She is also experimenting with natural deer repellent by planting garlic, onions, anything allium with annuals and roses and in the garden boxes. It works. But someone has been snipping scallion greens. I bet down the next driveway Beetlebung farmstand offers scallions.

It can be easy to forget when you see the beauty that gardens are intentionally planted and tended. Before giving in to the impulse to snip a stalk or pod, ask.

I am sorry to report another theft of things left for pick up. Connie’s large purple trug bucket full of plants to transplant, red two-gallon Swiss watering can, Japanese short handled cultivator and short-handled serrated edge trowel were taken from the pumphouse by the bank. Her tools were marked with lime green tape. Tools are expensive and necessary. Let’s help get them back.

The gardens at the bank are a delight and often serve as a backdrop for wedding photos.

“Chilmark Sunday Morning Softball is well in high gear. Sunny skies and a comfortable breeze set the stage for another great first game, which like the past three weeks ended as a well played low scoring game (6-4).

“The second game was like a reply of the top 10 bloopers of the last 20 years as the final score of 16-2 featured a hilarious array of dropped pops, flubbed flies, grotesque grounders and wild throws. The highlight of the game was the season’s first Keruoac, a line drive in fact, hit by erstwhile left-handed batter Ed Eger, that landed on The Road.

The play of the game was an over-the-shoulder catch in deep centerfield by another of our superannuated players, Joel Bleier. As has been the case all summer, the game featured a great mix of younger players, older players and, shall we say, well seasoned players.” Sig Van Raan, co-commissioner of Chilmark Sunday Morning Softball.

