Cribbage Club results

Eighteen Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Hall in Oak Bluffs to play our favorite game. The results are:

1st Bo Picard with an 11/5 + 88 card

2nd Alan Michaela with another 11/5 + 86 card

3rd Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 + 61 card

4th Jack Silvia with a 9/4 + 41 card

We had six skunks (game won by more than 30), and no one played a 24 point hand!

If you would like to check us out, come over to the high school culinary department across from the tennis courts on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.