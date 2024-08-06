Oak Bluffs

“I am the source of my joy, and infinite possibilities.” —Martha’s Vineyard Polar Bears daily mantra

Every morning at 7:30, the M.V. Polar Bears go into the water at the Inkwell to swim and exercise. The August exercise circle has grown to over 100 and includes people of all ages, from all over the world. Caroline Hunter reminds the group every day to give back to the Island community, to serve their home communities, and to “smile at someone today, you may save a life!” This 78-year-old tradition continues until Labor Day. It is a perfect and magical way to start the day, all are welcome.

Friday, August 9, brings “Dancing in the Streets” to Ocean Park. Presented by the Dance Theatre of Harlem, the community is invited to participate in an outdoor dance workshop for all ages and abilities. It will start with a warm-up, and then they’ll learn some moves from this elite dance troupe. See you there, 5 to 6 pm.

The Tabernacle will host “Festival of Worship in Word and Song” on Sunday, August 11, at 1 pm. This collaboration with the Union Chapel and First Congregational Church of West Tisbury features music under the direction of Mark A. Miller, with guest artist Israel Houghton and Reverend and Senator Raphael Warnock.

Union Chapel is hosting Built on Stilts this weekend, Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 pm. So many great performances are on the schedule, I know I don’t want to miss “Island Hip Hop” on Saturday night!

Also at Union Chapel, “Summer Soft” on August 15 will present music for a summer evening, from classical to jazz. This is free for the community, at 7:30 pm.

Our library presents “Meet Nasa Astronauts” on Saturday, August 10, from 12 to 2 pm. This will be a dynamic opportunity to meet pioneering Black astronauts and get all your questions answered about traveling in space. Then you can do your own space travel with Aerial Yoga from 2 to 3 pm. While you are at the library, don’t miss seeing the art exhibit “Giving Her Her Flowers,” featuring beautiful portraits of powerful women who have made a difference.

Grand Illumination, the most glowing evening of summer, takes place on Wednesday, August 14, so get your lanterns and glowsticks ready! The music starts at 7 pm, lanterns will light up at dusk.

Next week also brings THE FAIR! The 162nd Agricultural Fair runs August 15 to 18. What is your favorite Fair tradition? You can get all the info you need to plan your Fair time at marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org.

Happy birthday to Bob Gatchell on August 8! Marcia MacGillivray celebrates on the 9th. Annette Sandrock and Rebecca Laird celebrate on August 10. Kati Alley and Deb Hammett share the day on the 11th. Cecilia Minnehan and Terry McCarthy share their birthdays on the 12th. On August 13, we wish a very happy anniversary to Gina Patti and Rob Oslyn! And Happy Birthday on the 13th to Chris Rasmussen and Casandra Hyland. Sing happy birthday to Kate Poole on the 14th! She shares the day with Margaret “Mags” Mirko.

Stay kind out there, and send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.