Pick your own sunshine

Sunflowers represent happiness, summer, and fun. Pick-your-own sunflowers now through mid-August at the Trustees’ Farm Institute’s one-acre sunflower field. Admission includes up to five guests per family and a total of a dozen sunflower stems per group. Additional sunflowers are available for purchase on-site for $2 per stem. Pre-registration is encouraged as buckets and clippers are limited. If you’d like to pick sunflowers at another time, email thefarminstitute@thetrustees.org to coordinate. $15. Saturday, August 10, 10 am to 12 pm. Edgartown.