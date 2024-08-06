Real Estate Transactions: July 29 – August 8, 2024

Edgartown

July 30, Wayne D. Royal and Margaret A. Royal sold 67 Simpsons Lane to William Butler Sheehan and Melissa Mary Barrett Egbert for $1,350,000.

July 31, Gary Richardson sold 40 Schoolhouse Road to 40 Schoolhouse Road LLC for $700,000.

July 31, Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission sold 167 Upper Main Street and 169 Upper Main Street to the Town of Edgartown for $1,550,000.

July 31, 26 Morse Street Edgartown LLC sold 26 Morse Street to Laura D. Cecere, trustee of Laura D. Cecere Family Trust, and Giovanni Cecere, trustee of Giovanni Cecere Family Trust, for $3,800,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 31, Deena Moss, Andra Minio, Aerie Webb, and Tara Webb Duey sold 68 Shawanue Avenue to Nicole M. Debettencourt for $950,000.

July 31, Therese McDonald, trustee of McDonald Family Trust, sold 68 Isaac Ave. to Michael Alberice and Ashley McConnell for $720,000.

Tisbury

July 31, Randall B. Brown sold 0 Quinsigamond Road to Stephen Lachlan May and Elizabeth Conwan May, trustees of Stephen Lachlan May Trust and Elizabeth Conwan May Trust, for $1,425,000.

July 31, Allan Paul Sampson and Diane B. Sampson, trustees of Allan Paul Sampson & Diane B. Sampson Living Trust, sold 0 Bernard Circle to EBC Family LLC for $650,000.