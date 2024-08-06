Relief and gratitude for Whelan family

1 of 3

The last several days have been a whirlwind for Vineyard resident Elizabeth Whelan.

After nearly six years, the Edgartown artist not only got to speak with her brother for the first time, she was able to embrace Paul Whelan as he stepped onto the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, landing on U.S. soil after being detained in Russia for 2,043 days.

Paul Whelan was part of what has been reported as the largest prisoner transfer in American history since the Cold War, part of a multiple-nation exchange shepherded by the Biden Administration, which, for a moment of time, was the leading story in both the national and international news.

When Elizabeth Whelan finally embraced her brother — with cameras clicking and the President and Vice President looking on in Maryland — it was a sense of joy, but also relief.

The last six years of her life have in large part been spent advocating for the release of her brother: from talking to diplomats around the world, sending letters, lobbying congressional representatives and meeting with the president.

“It’s more than just a worry. You would just drive yourself crazy thinking about it,” she said of what she called a second job. “The stress level is constant.”

The Edgartown artist was front and center of the national spotlight, and stood side-by-side with President Joe Biden on Thursday as the president announced to the world that he reached a deal — involving several other countries — with Russia on a massive prisoner exchange that would finally bring her brother home.

Now, all that is finally over after a dizzying few days.

On Tuesday last week while on the Island, she heard from a federal official that she should get to the nation’s capital by Thursday and potentially spend the night. It wasn’t the first time that she had gotten similar orders, so she wasn’t getting her hopes up too high. She made plans to get to D.C. “I had no idea that I would be meeting with Paul that night,” she said.

On Thursday, she arrived in D.C. and was eventually shepherded into the Roosevelt Room in the West Wing of the White House. There she met the family of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Russian-U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, both who were also held captive in Russia. Elizabeth said there was a good deal of “commiserating” — while they have all been on different journeys, she said, “there are very few people in the world that understand what you have gone through.”

She and the other families still weren’t sure if their loved ones were actually coming home. It wasn’t until President Biden brought them into the Oval Office where they learned that the detainees were no longer detained. The president told them that they were leaving Russia and going to Turkey before they would be flown to Maryland.

It was then that Elizabeth was able to have a quick conversation over the phone with Paul, the first time speaking to her brother since 2018.

“It was an extraordinary moment,” Elizabeth Whelan said of the call. She said that it was a bit of a blur and she barely remembers what she said, aside from saying that the family was delighted he was finally coming home.

Next, it was a message to the world. President Biden walked the families into the front of a press conference where he announced the exchange. Elizabeth Whelan said that it was a unique and odd experience to see from the perspective of the president, the briefing room packed with reporters and photographers.

And at 8:45 that evening, they would reconvene at Joint Base Andrews for an evening that she will never forget. On the tarmac, they waited in a small bus. Elizabeth remembers that it was too much to process, sitting with the other families waiting for the plane to land.

But around midnight, the plane touched down. Combined with the press corps and the president’s entourage, she said that everyone was in a jubilant and elated mood.

Paul Whelan was the first to step off the plane to cheers and applause. He embraced and thanked President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

And finally, she embraced her brother. “It’s good to see you again,” Elizabeth recalled telling her brother.

For her, it was as much a moment of joy as it was the conclusion of a significant and difficult part of her life.

“It’s relief for a loved one that they are okay, and relief for yourself to know that you did it; that you played your part,” Elizabeth said. “I think when you see your loved one come off the plane, you know that your job is done.”

Currently, Paul is receiving post-isolation support at a military base. After being imprisoned for years, Elizabeth said that he has had to process the last several years of his life that was spent in a Russian labor camp. Not only that, he has lost his job and his apartment. That process for Paul, she said, is only just beginning.

For now, she is thankful that he is alive and in the U.S., and she’s thankful for all of the support that many — including many Islanders — have shown her family. That includes Islanders that have supported Paul financially for things like making phone calls and potential legal fees while he was in Russia. But there were also smaller things like writing letters to keep his spirits up.

“I want to extend a huge thank you to everybody for your efforts,” Elizabeth said. “You were all part of the effort to free Paul Whelan.”

For her, with a major chapter in her life closed, she can return her full attention to her life on the Island as an artist. She’s currently preparing for a show in September and has work to do. And she’s grateful.

“I’m exceptionally pleased to be able to sit out in my garden and worry only about painting,” she said.