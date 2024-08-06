Heard on Main Street: No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, and show up. You will feel better.

Stephen Nedoroscik (pommel horse guy) is seriously amazing. I especially admired him when a young mother approached him. She said her son, about seven, wanted to meet him because the child had the same eye disease and had never met any other person with that. Our USA Olympics hero is from Massachusetts, such a good guy. He not only met with the boy, but also said he’d never met anyone else with it either. (I think the boy was from England.)

I’m sorry to hear that Susan Branch is moving off-Island, going back to California. She has been an important part of Island life for many years, so we will miss her.

Have you noticed that your phone number hasn’t been listed in the Island Book for a couple of years? That’s because Compact will not give numbers to the Chamber of Commerce. You have to call Compact and arrange to pay $10 so they will release it to the Chamber. Do this before March 1 for next year. When was the last time you checked to see if your number was listed?

Come to think of it, I haven’t seen a new Island Book in a couple of years.

The SSA ferry problems have been a bit much this summer. For the first time in 40 years I told my family not to even try to come.

Edward Schulman’s new exhibit at the Tisbury Senior Center is a lyrical blend of color and movement. His abstract art is now on display through September.

The Ag Fair is like the Island party. Let me know if you notice something special that I should know about.

A special treat at the Louisa Gould Gallery is a solo show of Jennifer C. McCurdy’s new fine porcelain sculptures. Come for a toast to Jennifer, and see her new exquisite hand creations on Saturday, August 10, from 5 to 7 pm.

There will be a Unique Treasures Sale on Wednesday, August 21, from noon to 4 pm, at 140 North William Street in our town to benefit Reproductive Equity Now. All items will be from $20 up, cash and checks only. A special item for the sale may be brought from noon to 4 pm at the above address on the preceding Saturday through Tuesday. More at lizadcoogan@gmail.com.

Did you know there is a Climate Book Club on Island? “All We Can Save” is an anthology of writings by 60 women at the forefront of the climate movement who have many ideas on how you can do your part. Discussion date is Sunday, Sept. 15, at 4 pm at the West Tisbury library. Copies of “All We Can Save” are available at the West Tisbury library desk.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Benjamin Koster on Saturday. Goodie Stiller Corriveau parties on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Why is it lemon juice contains mostly artificial ingredients, but

dishwashing liquid contains real lemons?

