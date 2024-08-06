West Tisbury

I was tearing up watching Elizabeth Whelan standing beside President Biden when he announced that her brother, Paul, and three others who have been held as prisoners in Russia, would be coming home. Later I saw her on the tarmac when the plane landed at Andrews Air Force Base. Paul stepped off first, hugged the President and Vice-President, then his sister. Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva came next, repeating the greetings and hugs with their families. It was amazing.

The sign for the 162nd Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair is up and announcing that the fair is coming. Dates are August 15 to 18. Blue Cullen mentioned that those are the earliest possible dates. August 1 was a Thursday this year, so the 15th is the third Thursday.

White mallows are blooming along the roadside edge of what was Parsonage Pond. Tara Whiting-Wells mentioned seeing a family of otters crossing the road between the Mill Pond and Garden Club one morning last week. She urged drivers to go slowly and with care to avoid hitting animals/birds/turtles that may be using our town roads. We are not the only ones.

Another caveat: please be careful about leaving a dog or other animal in a closed car. It heats up so fast to temperatures that can kill an animal or human. So does pavement for bare feet or paws.

Tara also sent a reminder that August 24 is the last day to register to vote in the Massachusetts state primary. Our senior senator, Elizabeth Warren, is running for reelection, opposed on a Republican ballot by three candidates. William Keating, our current 9th district Congressman, will run against Republican Dan Sullivan. There are lots of uncontested races and no candidates on the Libertarian ballot.

The League of Women Voters has announced a forum to introduce the two Democrats who are running for state representative, replacing Dylan Fernandez. Arielle Faria and Thomas Moakley will be at the Edgartown library on August 21 at 4:30 pm.

August 24 is also the first day of early voting in the state primary. Both registering and voting will take place at the Public Safety Building from 9 am to 5 pm.

At the library, photographer Robyn Twomey is exhibiting photographic portraits of activists, artists, and catalysts for change in her August show, “Take it Personal.” See the work and meet the artist at a reception this Saturday, August 10, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm.

The Climate Book Club is taking a break for August, but will resume meeting on Sept. 15. Participants will have plenty of time to read “All We Can Save,” an anthology of essays by 60 women at the forefront of the climate movement. It is available at the library.

Valerie Sonnenfeld is beginning a new series of classes at Peaked Hill Studio. Kaiut yoga, Rev6, and sound healing are some of the offerings. For information: Valerie@PeakedHillStudio.com or text 774 563-8282.

Members of Reproductive Equity Now are planning an upscale benefit sale on August 21. If you have items to donate, contact Judy Cronig, judithcronig@gmail.com, or Dolly Campbell, dollsoup@gmail.com. They are looking for jewelry, spectacular shoes, home decor, paintings, artwork, antique linens, nothing too large, as space is limited. Sale prices will begin at $20.

I picked my first bouquet of zinnias at Ghost Island yesterday and will go back to see the sunflower field. Big summer bouquets for around the house. La di dah.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.