A right to self determination

To the Editor:

The recent coverage of the grim situation in Gaza, and various responses to the ongoing horror from the Jewish community is valuable. However, there are other voices to be heard as well from the religious community. The archbishop of Canterbury is the senior bishop and a principal leader of the Church of England and the ceremonial head of the worldwide Anglican Communion which comprises approximately 85 million members in independent national and regional churches around the world. The Episcopal Church in the United States is a member of the Anglican Communion.

Statement dated August 2, 2024 by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby:

“The Advisory Opinion by the International Court of Justice (19 July 2024) makes definitively clear that Israel’s presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is unlawful and needs to end as rapidly as possible.

“At a time when the world is marked by increasing violations of international law — and commitment to a rules-based system is in question — it is imperative that governments around the world reaffirm their unwavering commitment to all decisions by the International Court of Justice, irrespective of the situation. International law protects our shared humanity, and safeguards human dignity and flourishing. To resist a world where actions such as torture, hostage-taking and indiscriminate violence become the norm, we must apply the law without fear or favour in all circumstances. But for too long it has been applied and upheld in a selective manner that threatens our common peace and security. Now is the time to reverse that deeply damaging trend.

“Having visited our Palestinian Christian brothers and sisters many times over recent decades, it is clear to me that the regime imposed by successive Israeli governments in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is one of systemic discrimination. Through annexing Palestinian land for illegal settlements, depriving Palestinians access to their own natural resources, and imposing a system of military rule that denies them safety and justice, the State of Israel has been denying the Palestinian people dignity, freedom and hope. I am particularly aware of how this is impacting Palestinian Christians, threatening their future and viability. It is clear that ending the occupation is a legal and moral necessity.

“I pray that all UN member states respond positively to this Advisory Opinion by ensuring their individual and common actions are consistent with it — and pave the way for the realization of the Palestinian people’s fundamental right to self-determination.”

Rev. Canon Robert Edmunds,

Middle East Partnership Officer, the Episcopal Church (ret.)

Edgartown