A thank you to good Samaritan

To the Editor:

As I was nearing the end of my walk in Menemsha Hills Friday morning, I realized that my cell phone — including driver’s license and credit cards — was missing. I must have dropped it on the bench or ground at the Brickyard when I thought I was dropping it into my backpack.

I notified the Chilmark and West Tisbury police, went home to cool off, then went back in the afternoon and retraced my steps. No luck.

I am eternally grateful to the kind person(s) who found my phone between my two visits and immediately took it to the West Tisbury police. I also thank Chilmark Officer Michael Deleu for offering to hunt for it after hours while walking his dog, and the West Tisbury police for their concern and help. They called my home, my husband picked up the message, and my phone was waiting when I came back from my second hike.

Susan Feller

Vineyard Haven