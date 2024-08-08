The Ag Fair kicks off next week

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair is next week, scheduled to run from Thursday, August 15 to August 18, operating from 10 am to 11 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and closing at 6 pm on Sunday.

Highlights at this year’s fair include a performance by the U.S. Navy Band on Thursday evening, wristbands for unlimited rides from Cushing Amusements on Friday evening, and a raffle for two paintings by 4-H leader Allen Whiting, with tickets available online and at the Fair’s Merchandise Booth. Daily storytimes take place at 10:30 am in the music tent, with a bilingual session on Saturday. Two sheepdog demonstrations are scheduled for Thursday in the Show Ring, with times to be announced.

Tickets are available online via Eventbrite and at the ticket booths during the fair.

Prices are $10 for ages 5–12, seniors (62+), and veterans. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children under age four enter for free. Parking remains $10, with bike racks on Panhandle Road. The VTA will provide transportation to and from the fair.

Fair entry submissions are open online, with a paper entry option from August 1. The deadline for all entries is Sunday, August 11, at 5 pm. Most entries should be delivered on Wednesday, August 14, between 10 am and 5 pm, with exceptions noted for perishables.

Shifts for working and volunteering at the Fair are now open, offering $12 per hour. Detailed position benefits are listed on the Fair’s website, marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/the-fair.

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair is the Agricultural Society’s biggest fundraiser and a much-anticipated community event. For more details, visit the Fair’s website or contact the organizers directly.