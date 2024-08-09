Menemsha Pond Racers celebrate recent winners 

1 of 5

On Wednesday, July 31, the Menemsha Pond Racing sailors gathered at the starting line to compete for the dubious honor of winning the world’s ugliest trophy.

The race, which dates back at least six decades, takes place in pursuit format, a reverse handicapping system in which boats start in reverse order, slowest to fastest, based on their times recorded in regular races earlier in the month. If the handicapping is correct, all the boats would finish at the same time.

That, of course, has never happened. Instead, a winner is declared based on the actual finishes, and the unlucky sailor is required to return home with an old Girl Scout trophy named for the artist who created it, Marjorie Daingerfield. Originally a modest little sculpture of a scout, it has evolved over the years through an unfortunate tradition: each winner is required to contribute an addition to the trophy. Some additions are practical: a compass; sunglasses (two pairs); a life jacket (for the scout), a COVID mask (in 2020). Others are in questionable taste: a toilet, inexplicably filled with wine bottles; a seagull, with a guano spot below its perch. And some are not additions at all. One sailor, whose identity has been lost to time, decided that the sculpture would look more nautical with a peg leg and somehow managed to perform an amputation on the poor little scout. After 60 years of such creativity, “the Marjorie,” as she is known to the fleet, is a sight most people would rather not behold, let alone win.

Despite the considerable risk involved in competing for such a monstrosity, the racing last Wednesday was spirited and close. Third place went to Will Laidlaw, who edged out several other boats based on a tiebreaker. Second – which many believe is the perfect place to finish in this particular race – went to Holden Reading, a fast-improving junior sailor who, like Will, was racing a Sunfish.

But the grand prize was won by Stefan Laux, who managed to keep his Laser both upright and moving incredibly quickly in the heavy breeze. Stefan seemed delighted by his victory; his family, not so much.

The Menemsha sailors and their families celebrated the end of the July racing series at its traditional party overlooking Menemsha Pond. The fleet proudly considers itself the least exclusive group of sailboat racers on the Island – all are welcome – yet the level of competition is high. Winners of the July trophies included Charlie Shipway and Holden Reading in the senior and junior Sunfish categories, respectively; Robert Soros and Scott DiBiaso in the Herreshoff 12.5 monthly category; and Blake Middleton, the fleet captain, in the Herreshoff 12.5 weekender category. The celebration ended with a group photo, with many sailors proudly sporting new MPR apparel.