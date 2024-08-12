Charter school looks to add new building

The Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School launched a new fundraising campaign last week, seeking to construct a multi-purpose building to be used as performance and assembly space.

School director Pete Steedman said that there is a need for a designated gathering area that can be used for rehearsals, theater and musical performances, sports activities and wellness programs. He said the school currently uses hallways and the outdoors for large gatherings and presentations.

In order to put their plan to action and raise the necessary $5.2 million for construction, the Charter School is seeking community donations.

“We are a small school and must expand our fundraising efforts beyond our parent/guardian base to the Island businesses and philanthropic community to meet our facility needs,” said Steedman.

As for the actual building process, if enough funds are raised, the school plans to construct a space that “reflects the Island’s architecture,” while also trying to remain environmentally friendly. The building will serve to facilitate activities which model the school’s purpose in providing a “well-rounded, inclusive, and holistic learning environment.”

In addition to serving the school, the multi-purpose building could also be open to educational and cultural activities for Islanders, including summer camps and other programs that are after school hours.

According to Steedman, the campaign and final multi-purpose building will be dedicated to Bob Moore, the first head of school. He led the Charter School for over 20 years, playing a “pivotal role” in its growth overtime.

“Under his guidance, the school implemented innovative educational programs, fostered a strong sense of community, and prioritized students’ well-being and academic achievement,” said Steedman. Moore’s lasting impact on the school community will be woven into this multi-purpose building project.

As of now, the school has raised about $1 million dollars, since fundraising began last year. If all goes well with the Commission and town approval, building should begin during the summer of 2025.

Steedman said the community, both directly involved and not involved with the school, has been of huge help so far.

“We’re hoping to raise more money this year, and the end is in sight,” he said.