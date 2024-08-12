Man o’ war spotted in Aquinnah 

A Portuguese man o’ war was spotted washed ashore on Aquinnah’s South Shore.

The town issued a warning to beachgoers on Monday to be “aware and cautious.”

The Portuguese man o’ war is an animal closely related to the jellyfish. The main part of these siphonophores to watch out for are their tentacles that can sting people weeks after washing ashore, according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Agency.

“The tentacles contain stinging nematocysts, microscopic capsules loaded with coiled, barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans. While the man o’ war’s sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin,” according to the agency.

The man o’ war usually arrives in July or August, although only a few wash ashore. Island officials generally issue a few warnings each summer.