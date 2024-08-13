With a deep sense of gratitude for a life well-lived, his family invite you to join in celebrating the life of Bill Brine Sr. He peacefully passed away on Feb, 24, 2024, with his wife Ann by his side.

Please join us as we come together to honor his life, on Saturday, August 24, from 12:30 to 2:30 pm at the Chappaquiddick Community Center. Transportation will be provided from Chappy Point to the Community Center.

During this gathering, we will share stories, memories, and reflections of Bill’s life. Your presence and support would mean a lot to us.