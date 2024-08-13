Court Report: August 2 – 13, 2024

August 2

Melissa Gebhardt, Boston; 57, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Adenilson Faria, Edgartown; 31, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Rafael Soares, Edgartown; 29, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to file plea bargain.

Alexandro Abreu, Vineyard Haven; 40, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

August 5

Madson Santos, Oak Bluffs; 29, failure to stop/yield, operation of motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jack Holtham, Oak Bluffs; 20, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial hearing.

Lyuba Avramova, Vineyard Haven; 39, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 8

Andrew Lovette, Oak Bluffs; 51, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on public employee: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 12

George Baird, Aquinnah; 48, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

Hayley Panek, Oak Bluffs; 33, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 13

Tiago Prado, West Tisbury; 30, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal identity, uninsured motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.