As I sit down to write this week’s column, I’m donning sweatpants and a sweater to ward off the chill of the morning. I can’t help but think, “Not yet, please!” Beautiful weather, but a bit cool for my liking so early in August.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Jennifer Rose, Kiely Rigali, and Katharine Poole on August 14.

Boy, the Steamship Authority sure had their troubles this past weekend, didn’t they? The uncertainty of boats running just adds to the stress travel can cause. But try to remember your patience, and treat the employees you encounter with respect and kindness. The worker you encounter is likely doing their best in a bad situation. They are having a difficult time too, and don’t deserve to suffer verbal abuse on top of their work challenges.

Author Daphne Geanacopoulos will be at Edgartown Books on Friday, August 16, from 2 to 4 pm, signing copies of her book “The Pirate’s Wife,” about Sarah Kidd, wife of the pirate Captain Kidd. Looks like an interesting book. Apparently, Sarah Kidd helped her husband with his pirate escapades from behind the scenes. Who knew?

Master mentalist Jon Stetson will be at the M.V. Film Center on Friday, August 16, at 7:30 pm. This event is a mix of magic, mind reading, and amazing mystery, all packaged together and delivered by an engaging and very funny comedic personality. Visit mvfilmsociety.com for tickets.

The Oak Bluffs Fireworks are on Friday, August 16, at Ocean Park. The band concert starts at 7:30 pm, with the fireworks kicking off when it gets dark.

The annual 5K for Jabberwocky is Saturday, August 17, at 8:45 am at the FARM Institute. You can register at campjabberwocky.org.

The Edgartown library has drop-in Mah Jongg on Mondays at 1 pm. These sessions will not include formal instruction, but they will provide a chance to practice your skills and get together with other players. Experienced players are encouraged to join. Mats, tiles, and cards will be provided. No registration required.

Felix Neck is offering a moonrise kayak tour of Sengekontacket Pond on Monday, August 19, at 6:15 pm to celebrate this month’s full moon. Tour Sengie with a guide, and catch the sunset and moonrise; $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers.

The Edgartown Croquet Club offers free tournament-style croquet lessons for beginners to advanced players in both six-wicket and golf croquet on Tuesday mornings at 10 am at the Robinson Road Recreational Park.

On Tuesdays August 20 and 27, the Edgartown library offers adaptive yoga with YogiJay. This adaptive yoga class for adults, taught by Jason Mazar-Kelly (YogiJay) and offered in collaboration with Island Autism Group, is designed for every body and every ability. Explore gentle and relaxing poses that are adaptable to all levels and needs. A limited number of yoga mats and props are available.

And that’s all she wrote! Enjoy your week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.