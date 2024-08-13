Mary Lou Ward

Mary Lou Puterbaugh Ward, 93, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on August 6, 2024.

Mary was born in Union City, Ind., on Feb. 25, 1931, to Paul Watson and Rhoda Macy Puterbaugh, the youngest of three, with brother Phillip and sister Betty. Mary met William R. Ward in high school, and they married in 1951. They moved from Indiana to Connecticut, and eventually both worked at Wesleyan University in Middletown. In their 40-plus years at the school, they hosted many afterparties at their home for artists, musicians, and critics. Their daughters often watched those events from the balcony.

Mary and Bill had three girls, Jenifer Leigh, Karen Lyn, and Laurie Elizabeth.

Mary was a musician, a seamstress, and a wonderful grandmother to seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was a bright light for all those who knew her, and will live on in all of our memories. Godspeed, Mary.

Donations in her memory may be made to VNA of Cape Cod, 25 Communication Way, Hyannis, MA 02601, or to Alzheimer’s Disease Association at alz.org/donate.

