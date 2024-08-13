Poet’s Corner: At the Water’s Edge

At the Water’s Edge

By Eloise Jones

You stand by the water’s edge

Close enough to feel the slap of salty water against your knees

Smell the brine in the air

Hear the steady tempo of the waves

And you start to feel a sense of calm

Until a wave knocks you off your feet

The sting of the water blinds your eyes

The frothy blue of the ocean slips over your head

And you are trapped

At the mercy of the water’s rhythmic ebb and flow

Eloise Jones spends summers on Martha’s Vineyard. She will graduate from the Nightingale-Bamford School in New York City in 2025.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.