Real Estate Transactions: August 5 – 9, 2024

Aquinnah

August 6, Susan Moir, Kevin O’Keefe, Teresa Hargrave, Katherine McCord, Molly Davison-Price, and Mary Davison-Price, trustees of Chilmark Associates Trust, and Chilmark Associates Trust, sold 0 East Pasture Way to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $995,000.

August 9, Andrew Lilienthal and James Feiner sold 7 East Pasture Way to Ann Berdy for $929,000.

Edgartown

August 6, Jacalyn Tase sold 1 Old Square Circle to Frank Gerard Savarese, trustee of Theresa A. Kollman Under Nicholas J. Kollman Irrevocable Trust, for $2,125,000.

August 8, Marilyn Jean Gappa sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 253 Week 19 to Russell Milton Webber for $2,000.

August 8, Timothy Boardman Deschenes, Joseph Mackenzie Deschenes, and Alyssa Merkle sold Harborside Inn Condo Unit 255 Week 39 and Unit 415 Week 15 to Devra Michele Sirot for $4,995.

Oak Bluffs

August 6, Cheryl Hurd, representative of the Estate of Elza Hamilton Minor Jr. and sole beneficiary of M & E Family Trust, sold 7 Sachem Way to Josi Landscaping Inc. for $825,000.

August 6, Ann Marie Ryan, also known as Anne Marie Ryan, sold 37 Circuit Ave. Unit 2 to Allie Wright for $876,000.

August 7, MV Cottage LLC sold 107 Barnes Road and 105 Barnes Road to North Rose LLC for $2,500,000.

August 8, Frank Imbimbo Jr. and Rita Chiaravalle Imbimbo sold 10 Lauras Way to Kia Floyd and Julius Barnes for $1,370,000.

Tisbury

August 7, Gloria L. Tuttle sold 7 Elm St. to Derval D. Archibald for $820,000.

August 8, Joseph G. Shockley, trustee of Joseph G. Shockley Living Trust, sold 338 Bigelow Road to David Sunding for $2,250,000.

August 9, Virginia M. Allen, formerly known as Virginia M. Vinjerud, trustee of Virginia M. Vinjerud Family Trust, sold 0 Burts Way, 0 Lagoon Pond Way, and 36 Burts Way to Cynthia Augustine and Paul Augustine for $2,950,000.

West Tisbury

August 5, Daniel G. Pace and Elaine M. Pace, trustees of Pace Massachusetts Realty Trust, sold 230 Pond Road to Andrew F. Zephir Jr. and Karen M. Zephir for $2,280,000.