Heard on Main Street: Compare every so-called disaster with these words: In five years, will this matter?

I can’t say I am sorry to miss the hurricanes.

I was unhappy with the way the Olympics were shown this year, especially sorry to miss specific sports. I found NBC better than Peacock. I expected to see a bit of everything, with more variety. And I was delighted with the Tom Cruise finale.

Learn something new — Richard Taylor and Tom Dresser will talk about the history of “Black Homeownership on Martha’s Vineyard” at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum on Monday, August 19, at 5:30 pm.

“Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly became a bestseller the week it was published in 2016. The novel is based on a true story of 72 Polish women imprisoned at Ravensbruck Concentration Camp and brought to the U.S. for rehabilitation. “The Golden Doves” returns to WWII now in paperback. Her next book, “The Martha’s Vineyard Beach and Book Club,” is due out in 2025. Meet Martha Hall Kelly at the Tisbury Senior Center, 34 Pine Tree Road, on Tuesday, August 20, at 1 pm.

Tisbury voters: I think Dylan Fernandez did a good job for us. Now we need to choose his replacement. Arielle Faria of West Tisbury and Thomas Moakley of Falmouth are running for the state House of Representatives. The League of Women Voters invites you to meet the candidates on Wednesday, August 21, at 4:30 pm at the Edgartown library.

A book talk about the music in “Star Trek” will be held at our Vineyard Haven library on Tuesday, August 27, at 6 pm, with author Terri Potts-Chattaway and “Star Trek” composer Jay Chattaway. Terri and Jay will discuss her book, “Journey to the Inner Light: The Musical Voyage of Jay Chattaway, Star Trek, Jazz, and Film Composer.” Included will be footage from a “Star Trek” scoring session and a video clip with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Did you wonder? The Vineyard Haven library offers “Discover the History of Your Vineyard House,” a how-to presentation of the steps to researching the unique history of any house, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6 pm. Marian Pierre-Louis is a house historian who has researched hundreds of houses across New England. Refreshments will be served.

Plan ahead: the 27th Annual 5k Run/Walk to benefit the library will be a “hybrid” event, with both in-person and virtual “run on your own” options on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 10 am. A free half-mile fun run for kids will be held at 9:45 am. Advance registration is strongly encouraged, visit runsignup.com.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Leigh Smith and Braden Kuehne. Happy birthday to Jeff Damon Pratt and Alistair Rizza on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: Smile when picking up the phone. The caller will hear it in your voice.

