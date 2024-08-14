Museum Pieces: Each a path to history

1 of 4

“Do people ever ask you if you’re in the Witness Protection Program?” —A repairman arriving at writer Margaret Knight’s Chappaquiddick home

There is a story down every dirt road on Martha’s Vineyard – from how it was carved, to the people who live on it, or simply the hilarity of directions given to find said people. Martha’s Vineyard Museum invites those who can tell a good story about something they’ve experienced along the many dirt, sandy, rocky, gravelly, grassy, or paved roads on the Island. Our history is made, as well as preserved, by our community. So let’s collect as many perspectives as possible to tell the most complete history we can. No one person holds the entirety of an era. We each contribute a piece.

If we were to really tune into what our senses take in throughout the day, what would they tell us? Let’s say for one week, we ended each day writing down what we saw, felt, smelled, tasted, and heard, would it change how we interacted with the world? Everyone we co-exist with today on this Earth is part of what will be spoken of long after we are gone. What will history say about us? It’s a question that is posed by every generation because we all want to leave the world better than we found it, don’t we? The Museum embraces the daily challenge of opening up new avenues of information about our community. We consider and embrace our curiosity. We also have come to understand that there are many more ways to see and present the past .

For example, have you heard the incredible stories of those who sought freedom by sea? The “Sailing to Freedom Exhibition” is a brilliantly curated display based on research by Dr. Timothy Walker. Previously an exhibit at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, “Sailing to Freedom” broadens our understanding of the daring escapes by sea that were instrumental in the quest for liberation. Come and see this thoughtfully curated MVM exhibit that Associate Curator of Exhibitions, Kate Logue, brought to life in The Grain Family Gallery. Read about all the people and organizations that came together to make sure this story was told. This exhibition will be up through September 22nd.

Coming up on August 31st, “Generations: Art and Identity with the Widdiss Family” will open. This exhibition will explore three generations of Widdiss family artists, featuring wampum art, pottery, personal stories, and more. We invite visitors to reflect on the broader themes of tradition, artistry, and cultural identity. Stories are handed down from our elders so we can build off of what they learned – the premise being we see what sets us back and what moves us forward. Could it be merely our egos that make us think we know better than those that came before us?

In addition to creating compelling exhibitions, Martha’s Vineyard Museum strives to generate an eagerness to connect through considerate programming. We invite the community to share ideas to help us do just that. Again, we are a community museum. So we need you to help us excel at being the best one we can be. That phrase appears a lot in this column because we endeavor to be a trusted, welcoming gathering place for everyone who loves the Vineyard. We want to reflect this unique collection of people, places, and things.

At one hundred and one years old, we continue to reassess and move forward with more awareness. Please come and visit this historic building that holds an integral part of our Island history. If you are a member of the Museum you receive our quarterly publication and may have read Abby Remer’s article in last August’s volume called “The Walls Hold Sweet Summer Memories: The St. Pierre School of Sport”. In it you learn that the building was constructed in 1895 to replace an earlier one that had opened in 1879 – operating as the US Marine Hospital until 1952. In 1959 the St. Pierre’s legacy began when founders J. Raoul and Dorothy St. Pierre began leasing the property, ultimately buying it in 1962. That camp was in operation until 2007, providing summer fun for countless kids for 48 years. Help us continue to fill these rooms with life.

The Martha's Vineyard Museum inspires all people to discover, explore, and strengthen their connections to this Island and its diverse heritage.

