Oak Bluffs aglow

The 153rd Grand Illumination Night was held Wednesday, and Oak Bluffs was aglow.

Annually held in mid-August, Grand Illumination Night remains one of the most long-standing summer customs on the Vineyard for residents and visitors.

Sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association, the Tabernacle was filled with music and communal festivities.

The tradition can be traced to 1869, when the inaugural event was called Governor’s Day, in honor of William Claflin, the 27th governor of Massachusetts.