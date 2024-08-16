Aquinnah eases dog restrictions on Philbin Beach

Dog lovers gained ground at Tuesday’s Aquinnah select board meeting.

Previously banned altogether, dogs can now enjoy Philbin Beach with their owners before 9 am and after 6 pm, spanning from Memorial Day to mid-October.

The daily hours were determined after Tom Murphy, board member, noted that while the beach’s parking lot attendant generally arrives at 10 am, the beach is normally quiet till 9.

“There’s generally nobody on the beach that’s bathing till 9 am; the dogs generally aren’t a problem,” Murphy said.

The new rules will accommodate many dog-owning town residents. “There are many residents, including myself, who walk a dog on the beach early at Philbin,” Murphy said.

He also noted that there is no clamming on Philbin for dogs to disrupt, unlike other town beaches like Red Beach or Children’s Beach, where they are totally prohibited.

Randhi Belain, Aquinnah Police Department chief, put a pin in the matter of animal control: “It’s going to turn into a police department problem because we don’t have an animal control officer, so just keep that in mind. And we need to revisit that, in my opinion.”

Paul Manning, Aquinnah Police Department sergeant, also noted that state law requires dogs be restrained when not on personal property.