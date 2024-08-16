Early morning ferry changed for Oak Bluffs fireworks

Oak Bluffs’ annual fireworks display, a pinnacle of the summer season, encountered a small snag after multiple ferry cancellations on Thursday, caused by a crew shortage.

Oak Bluffs town administrator Wendy Brough told the Times the town received word from the Steamship Authority that, due an absent captain, the 5:20 pm ferry had been canceled, which was designated to transport hazardous materials including the shipment of fireworks. However, she said the town worked out an arrangement with the ferry line to get the shipment of fireworks early Friday morning.

Steamship Authority communications director Sean Driscoll said Friday morning’s 5:30 am ferry out of Woods Hole was temporarily designated to transport hazardous materials. Walk-on passengers had to wait for the 6 am ferry to head to the Island.

“The show is going on as scheduled,” Brough said. The annual spectacle is planned to start at Ocean Park after 9 pm when it gets dark on Friday.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the fireworks, the ferry line is also diverting the last two round trips from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven. These are the Nantucket’s 6:30 pm departure from Wood Hole and the 7:30 pm trip back and the Martha’s Vineyard’s 6:30 pm ferry from Woods Hole and the 8:30 pm return.

To learn more about the annual Oak Bluffs fireworks, visit the town’s website.

In other news, the Steamship Authority is experiencing more cancellations from crew shortages on Friday. According to alert emails from the ferry line, the 12:20 pm departure from Woods Hole and the 1:35 pm departure from Vineyard Haven were canceled.