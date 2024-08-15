Another crew shortage cancels eight ferry trips

Four days after a weekend of transportation issues described by Steamship Authority representatives as a “disaster,” another crew shortage is ailing the ferry line Thursday, August 15.

“Due to two unexpected crewing issues requiring a reassignment of personnel, the M/V Woods Hole will not run starting with its 12:20 p.m. trip from Woods Hole today,” an online notice from the Steamship Authority reads. “Any customers with vehicle reservations on the affected trips should report to the terminal to be lined up for priority standby travel.”

A total of eight trips have been canceled due to the crew shortage.

A crew shortage on Saturday, and the spillover effects into Sunday, had canceled 16 trips on the Vineyard route over the weekend.

Sean Driscoll, the Steamship Authority communications director, was not immediately available for comment.