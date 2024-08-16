Grateful to Island community

To the Editor:

It is with a heavy heart that I am penning this note to you all. After working at this garage for ten years, then pouring my heart and soul into creating my own auto repair business for the next seven years, Andrea’s Auto will be closing its garage doors for the last time later this month. This decision did not come lightly, as I have cherished every moment serving you, our loyal customers. Over the years, I have built wonderful relationships and have been honored to be a part of this community. Words can not express how thankful I am to have been able to connect with so many people through this business, it has helped shape my life. I will be forever grateful to have had this experience on this beautiful island that I have called home my entire life.

However, the time has come for me to spread my wings and head for the west coast. I am deeply grateful for your support and kindness throughout this journey. Your patronage has meant the world to me, and I have truly enjoyed being a part of your lives. As I prepare for our closing, I invite you to visit one last time to say goodbye. If you’d like to keep in touch, email would be best for now. Thank you once again for your loyalty and support. I will carry fond memories of our time together and wish you all the best in the future.

Andrea Dello Russo

Edgartown