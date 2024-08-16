Senior center wants feedback

To the Editor:

The Up-Island Council on Aging invites residents — year-round and seasonal — of Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury, aged 50 and over, to share their views in order to assess the region’s needs and improve programs and services. These surveys were mailed out at the beginning of July.

Copies of the survey are also available at the Up-Island Council on Aging (Howes House, 1042 State Road, West Tisbury) and at your local library.

If you prefer to respond online, please go to westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging. If you have questions or would like assistance completing this survey, please call the Up-Island Council at 508-693-2896. The survey should take about 15 minutes to complete. Thank you in advance for your participation.

Beth Kramer

Up-Island Council on Aging