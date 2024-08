Addison Grace Mercier

Kellyn Mercier and Justin Mercier of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Addison Grace Mercier, on August 14, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Addison weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Louie Solomon Thanhauser

Emily Thanhauser and Micah Thanhauser of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Louie Solomon Thanhauser, on August 18, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Louie weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.