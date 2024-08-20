Edgar Holmes Jr.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Edgar Leonard Holmes Jr. (“Eddy”), 74, who died on August 10, 2024, on Martha’s Vineyard. .

Eddy split his time between Stuart, Fla., and Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard. Ed was loved by so many people, all over the world. His travels were always full of adventure and friendships he made along the way.

Eddy was born in Middleboro on Dec. 27th, 1949. He grew up in Lakeville, and graduated from Apponequet High School in 1967. Eddy attended Southern Massachusetts University and graduated after he served in the Peace Corps for two years in Brazil. Eddy also attended the Chapman’s School of Seamanship in Stuart, where he became Capt. Ed in May 1989. From 1989 to 2016, Eddy captained multiple ships, taking him all over the world, including New England, Florida, the Caribbean, France, Spain, Tunisia, Italy, and Portugal. Capt. Ed completed seven transatlantic crossings, and four passages through the Panama Canal. At the time of his passing, Eddy was working for the Harborside Inn in Edgartown as the dock master. His family was not too far away, in Lakeville, and they were able to come and make memories with Ed on the Island.

Eddy loved his New England sports teams, and attending the Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins with his family. Eddy also loved his dogs and taking them for walks around his home in Stuart and Edgartown. Ed and his dog Bodhi loved taking walks around Martha’s Vineyard, and spending time on Norton Beach. Eddy made friends that turned into family everywhere he went, and left a lasting impact on everyone he met.

Eddy was the loving husband of his late wife Lou-Ann Kuna and was the son of the late Edgar L. Holmes and Shirley (Holmgren) Holmes. Eddy is survived by his siblings, William Holmes and wife Tara Holmes of Kettle Falls, Wash., Barbara Briggs and husband David Briggs of Lakeville,, and Scott Holmes and wife Danielle Holmes of Lakeville, and his beloved Australian Shepherd, Bodhi. Ed is also survived by his nieces and nephews, whom he loved like his own children: Jacob Correia and wife Marguerite, Jonathan Holmes, Daniel Holmes, Chris Holmes, Katie Catarius-Holmes and wife Madison Catarius-Holmes, and Corey Holmes.

We welcome all who knew Eddy to a gathering to celebrate his extraordinary life at the Harborside Inn on Friday, Sept. 27, from 4 to 7 pm. We look forward to seeing many friends and family of Ed, and sharing a story or two that will always make us smile. There will be another gathering in Florida in December, to celebrate his truly adventurous life, and all the friends he met along the way. He will forever be in our hearts.