I hope everyone had a wonderful week last week, the last hurrah of the summer. We had great fun at Illumination Night and the fair but skipped the Oak Bluffs fireworks.

I have one more week before heading back into school. After a year off from teaching tech in school, I am so excited to head back. This summer I took a course, planned many lessons, and I’ve already been setting up my classroom. I can’t wait to see the kids and my co-workers.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Robin Davies on August 20, Emma Manganella and Chris Mara on August 21, and Jeffrey Voorhees and Shay Sullivan on August 22.

Felix Neck continues to hold guided kayak tours on Friday mornings from 10 to 11:30 am.

The cost is $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Contact Felix Neck at felixneck@massaudubon.org or 508-627-4850 for more details, and to reserve a space.

Dance registration is open at Rise VPA! Visit its website at risevpamv.com for schedules and details. My Amelia is going to start teaching there this fall, and she is looking forward to working with all the kids.

Featherstone is offering an introduction to screenprinting on Friday, August 23, from 2 to 6 pm, for $90. Bring fabrics, large paper, or buy totes in the studio, and learn the basics of the traditional screenprint process, as well as watercolor screenprint and relief underprinting techniques.

“Thelma and Louise” is playing at the YMCA on Friday, August 23, at 7:45 pm. Gates open at 6:45 pm. And “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will be showing at the same time on Saturday, August 24. Tickets are available at driveinmv.com.

Vineyard Sound will perform its end-of-the-season concert at the Old Whaling Church on August 24 at 7 pm. Tickets are available at vineyardsound.square.site.

The 35th annual Oar and Paddle Regatta is on Sunday, August 25, at 10 am at Island Spirit Kayak at the Little Bridge. Every year Island Spirit Kayak helps to host the Martha’s Vineyard Oar and Paddle Regatta from its beach location in Sengekontacket. Swimmers and paddlers of all kinds come together to race 2.4 miles and raise money for cleaner waters! The proceeds from the race go to Friends of Sengekontacket, who work to keep the water that we race in every year protected. You can register at islandspiritkayak.com.

The Oar and Paddle Regatta is followed by the Amity Island Shark Race, which supports Felix Neck. Wooden shark fins are set off to race across Sengekontacket Pond on their own, with the winner bringing home a trophy for its sponsor. To sponsor a shark, visit the website, massaudubon.org.

I think the Island is beginning to sit a little higher in the ocean this week, though I’m sure there will still be plenty of day-trippers and weekend visitors. Wishing everyone a wonderful week ahead.

